Image by Couleur from Pixabay Although 2nd Amendment supporters may be celebrating, don’t let Tuesday’s 4th District Appeals Court’s 2-1 ruling on handgun purchases by 18 to 20-year-olds go to your head. Roll Call is reporting that the DOJ will probably appeal, and my money is on that bet. Which, while it is inevitable, is also hypocritical.

In the case, Tanner Hirschfield, Natalia Marshall v. Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco & Explosives; Marvin Richardson, Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco & Explosives; Merrick B. Garland, Attorney General , Judges Julius Richardson and G. Stephen Agee ruled to […]