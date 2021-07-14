Consumer prices in the United States increased by 5.4% between June 2020 and last month, the Labor Department said on Tuesday — the steepest 12-month increase in more than a decade.

The department detailed the increase in its Consumer Price Index, which also showed an 0.9% increase over May. Both figures are the largest increases since 2008, the department said.

When food and energy prices are removed from the all items index, the 12-month increase was 4.5%, which is the greatest hike in nearly 30 years.The index measures price increases in all core items for urban consumers.The department said used cars […]