The Cuban people are revolting. It’s because of communism . After six decades of commie rule, they want to give freedom a try. The commie government in Cuba says ” nuh-uh ” and ” politicalprisonersayswhat ?” It’s open and shut. Even the most radical leftist Democrat in America SHOULD be able to give the Cuban people that. Yet, for some reason, Jen Psaki bombs and can’t just say the word. She actually goes out of her way to avoid it. Jen Psaki doesn’t understand a simple question about Cubans protesting decades of communist rule.

