The abortion industry filed an expected lawsuit Tuesday against a pro-life Texas law that could save tens of thousands of unborn babies every year.

The Houston Chronicle reports the Texas Heartbeat Act, Senate Bill 8 , is being challenged by the Whole Woman’s Health abortion chain, Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and others in federal court.

The law, which is scheduled to go into effect Sept. 1, prohibits abortions once an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detectable, about six weeks of pregnancy. Unique from other state heartbeat laws, the Texas legislation includes a private enforcement mechanism that allows people […]