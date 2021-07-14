A large video display reads “Now hiring for our new hotel coming soon!,” at the new Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash./AP Photo (Brad Polumbo, Foundation for Economic Education ) Here are FEE, we predicted from the beginning of the pandemic that Congress’s decision to create an unemployment benefits system paying most individuals more on welfare than they earned by working would backfire.
We weren’t the only ones.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office similarly cautioned that this move would cause unemployment and hurt the economy.The system has offered many unemployed households the equivalent of $25/hour in benefits for staying home. It […]
Read the rest of this story here: headlineusa.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker