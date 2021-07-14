Demonstrations erupted across the US for the second straight day in solidarity with anti-communist protesters in Cuba. From Miami to Seattle, thousands of community members have taken to the streets to rally for freedom for the Cubans from their country’s dictatorship.
Tuesday night in Southwest Miami-Dade, demonstrators marched in support of the Cuban people and their recent protests the Palmetto Expressway, shutting down the roadways for hours. In Seattle, dozens of demonstrations assembled in the shadow in the Space Needle for the second day in a row peacefully waving Cuban flags and wearing American flag themed bandanas. In the shadow […]
