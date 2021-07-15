migrants in trailer Big Bend Sector Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 74 migrants and their human smugglers following an incident involving two RV travel trailers. The agents teamed up with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to apprehend an additional vehicle involved in the attempt. Sierra Blanca Station agents assigned to an interior immigration checkpoint in Interstate 10 observed a vehicle pulling a fifth-wheel travel trailer approaching for inspection. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo inside the trailer, according to information provided by Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents. United […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.breitbart.com