NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 25: Candace Owens is seen on set of “Candace” on June 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images) In a note sent late Wednesday, the CEO of American Bookseller’s Association, a non-profit trade association that promotes independent bookstores, apologized for accidentally including a cover image of Candace Owens’ book “Blackout” in a publicity post on its website.
Calling Owens’ book “racist” and equating it to “violence,” Allison Hill said the post, uploaded on July 7, was intended to promote the work of black fiction […]
