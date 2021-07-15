The same celebrities who locked arms last year with leftist activists like Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors to promote the “defund the police” movement have suddenly gone silent.
Stars like John Legend and Natalie Portman weren’t content demanding laws to curb police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death while under restraint by Minneapolis police. They demanded cities reduce funding for local law enforcement.
Defund the police proponents define the movement differently, but most agree it means steering funds earmarked for police departments to other recipients. Think social services, mental health advocates and related fields. The group’s more radical […]
Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker