Thousands of pro-life Christians in Chattanooga, Tennessee are mobilizing in opposition to Planned Parenthood’s plans to encourage sex and abortions among young people in their city.

But one pastor has joined the abortion chain in support of its work.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Brandon Gilvin, the senior minister at First Christian Church, participated in a news conference Wednesday with local Planned Parenthood employees to promote their work.“We’re called to speak truth in all things and not to bear false witness,” Gilvin said, according to the report. “And I’ve been disappointed by misinformation that has been spread in our […]