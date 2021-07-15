Dena Simmons, an “antiracist” activist who frequently rakes in thousands of dollars to lecture on critical race theory, told teachers at an education conference backed by taxpayer dollars that we “can’t let whiteness seep into us.”

“Let’s be real,” Simmons said. “We have our own bias and we have to begin to not let whiteness seep into us and engage in divide and conquer topics. We’ve got to have some solidarity.”

The remarks were made Thursday afternoon at the Indiana Black Expo conference, an event funded by several government agencies and state universities, as The Federalist reported last month. Indiana Black […]