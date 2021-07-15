On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) argued that the Biden administration only has an aversion to people entering the United States illegally if they’re Cuban and “the only immigrants on the face of the earth that they don’t want to come to America are Cubans.”
Cruz said, “It seems for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the only immigrants on the face of the earth that they don’t want to come to America are Cubans. That’s the only instance in which the Biden administration is expressing a resistance to people coming here illegally. […]
