By Jenny Goldsberry
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued the department’s official statement on Cuba, discouraging Cubans from fleeing to the U.S. despite the Biden Administrations lenient position on the thousands of migrants pouring across the southern border with Mexico daily.
The growing crisis and uprising in Cuba began last week when citizens of the communist country began pouring into the streets, shouting for liberty and protesting the meager conditions that have left most of the population without food, medicine or hospital care. Mayorkas’ said Tuesday in a statement “we also stand in solidarity with the Cuban people & […]
