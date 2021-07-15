As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo claimed savior status for his response to COVID-19, the bureaucracy he controls lowballed the number of New Yorkers who died from the disease, according to critics responding to new data.

Although New York has posted an official death count of about 43,000 people, per the state Department of Health, federal numbers put that figure about 11,000 higher to approximately 54,000, according to WNBC-TV .

“Unfortunately New York state has chosen to politicize epidemiological information, so I feel like they’ve lost all credibility over what’s the best estimate of COVID deaths in New York State,” City […]