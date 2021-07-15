Tucker Carlson reported on his hit show Wednesday night that the US military has been secretly facilitating the transfer of illegal aliens to other parts of the country.

“[We have] confirmed that the Biden administration has enlisted the US military to move illegal immigrants secretly around our country,” said Tucker. “That is happening at Laughlin Air Force Base in [Del Rio,] Texas.”

Tucker revealed a whistleblower-leaked email from Lt. Col. Matthew Burrows to his staff, which reads as follows: “Over the next few days, weeks or months you may see passenger aircraft on our ramp transporting undocumented non-citizens. Please review the […]