Tucker Carlson reported on his hit show Wednesday night that the US military has been secretly facilitating the transfer of illegal aliens to other parts of the country.
“[We have] confirmed that the Biden administration has enlisted the US military to move illegal immigrants secretly around our country,” said Tucker. “That is happening at Laughlin Air Force Base in [Del Rio,] Texas.”
Tucker revealed a whistleblower-leaked email from Lt. Col. Matthew Burrows to his staff, which reads as follows: “Over the next few days, weeks or months you may see passenger aircraft on our ramp transporting undocumented non-citizens. Please review the […]
Read the rest of this story here: bigleaguepolitics.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker