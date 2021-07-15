Joe Biden on Thursday met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House to discuss climate change, cyberattacks and Covid.
Biden and Merkel held a joint presser after meeting in the Oval Office. Joe Biden slurred badly and stumbled through introducing Merkel.
“Second largest…longest serving chancellor,” Biden said slurring his words. TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Arizona Senate Hearing on Maricopa County Audit Results at 10 AM PT or 1 PM ET VIDEO:
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker