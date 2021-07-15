Joe Biden on Thursday met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House to discuss climate change, cyberattacks and Covid.

Biden and Merkel held a joint presser after meeting in the Oval Office. Joe Biden slurred badly and stumbled through introducing Merkel.

"Second largest…longest serving chancellor," Biden said slurring his words.