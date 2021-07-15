The widow of antivirus software tech tycoon and libertarian advocate John McAfee shared her husband’s alleged suicide note on social media Tuesday, calling it “suspect.”

“Here is the alleged suicide note found in John’s pocket,” Janice McAfee tweeted.

“This note does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life. This note sounds like one of John’s tweets.” Here is the alleged suicide note found in John’s pocket. This note does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life. This note sounds like one of John’s tweets. #NotASuicideNote […]