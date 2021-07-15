GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham says he’ll “go to war” for Chick-fil-A, in response to University of Notre Dame students telling campus officials they don’t want the fast-food chain to open a restaurant on campus.
Two students at the Catholic university in South Bend, Ind., expressed their concern in a letter published July 1 in the campus newspaper. They said Chick-fil-A is not what students need in the way of campus dining and there are ethical concerns that arise from supporting the chain.
“There are better alternatives that would both enhance the array of on-campus dining options and support the well being […]
Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker