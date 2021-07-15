GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham says he’ll “go to war” for Chick-fil-A, in response to University of Notre Dame students telling campus officials they don’t want the fast-food chain to open a restaurant on campus.

Two students at the Catholic university in South Bend, Ind., expressed their concern in a letter published July 1 in the campus newspaper. They said Chick-fil-A is not what students need in the way of campus dining and there are ethical concerns that arise from supporting the chain.

“There are better alternatives that would both enhance the array of on-campus dining options and support the well being […]