New Norwegian Breakaway in Port Canaveral, Fla./PHOTO: Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos (CC) (Associated Press) Norwegian Cruise Line is challenging a new Florida law that prevents cruise companies from requiring passengers to show proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 virus.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Miami federal court, contends that the law jeopardizes safe operation of cruise ships by increasing risk of contracting the virus.
Norwegian intends to restart cruises from Florida ports Aug. 15 with vaccinations required for all passengers.Norwegian wants a judge to lift the ban by Aug. 6.The law imposes a fine of $5,000 each time a […]
Read the rest of this story here: headlineusa.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker