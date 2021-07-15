The so-called Jan. 6 “insurrectionists” who are languishing in solitary confinement in the nation’s capital have a vocal ally: a godfather of GOP politics who is unashamed to defend the Trump-supporting defendants despite their controversial actions.

Longtime conservative activist Richard Viguerie tells One News Now he is spreading the word about a July 17 rally in D.C. near the Central Detention Facility, where the 50-plus prisoners are being held.

The rally is sponsored by Look Ahead America, which held arally in June near the U.S. Dept. of Justice to defend Jan. 6 defendants who, if one believes many lawmakers and the […]