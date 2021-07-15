Social media users have pounced on a tweet about a Reuters article that reported, according to health officials, protests in Cuba raise the risk of COVID-19 spread due to an already high amount of cases and because of the contagious Delta variant of the illness.

The Reuters piece noted that the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said Cubans and individuals visiting the country should avoid crowds, utilize masks, and wash their hands often.

“The gathering of individuals for protests … increases the risk of transmission, in particular in cases such as Cuba where you have active transmission in many areas over […]