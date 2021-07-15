AP Photo/Kin Cheung In modern times, a college is a place where students don’t go to learn how to think, but what to think, and they’re pretty much all being taught to think the United States is really crappy place filled with really crappy people.
According to the professors and media figures they watch, America is nothing but an amalgamation of racists, sexists, and capitalists who scream freedom out of one side of their mouth and “but not for these people” out of the other.
So imagine their surprise when people in a communist nation begin waving the American flag around […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker