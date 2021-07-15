A University of Massachusetts professor recently wrote that “the right’s dominance of academia and its reign over universities is destroying higher education.”

One College of Charleston professor wrote that “conservatives are in charge of public higher education.”

These are just some of the latest examples of academics stating that higher education institutions are run by conservatives.Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson breaks down why these claims are wrong.Jacobson analyzes some of the latest examples of liberal bias and indoctrination on college campuses. She also breaks down campaign finance data to prove the dominance of liberal ideology among professors.“Multiple studies have come out […]