A University of Massachusetts professor recently wrote that “the right’s dominance of academia and its reign over universities is destroying higher education.”
One College of Charleston professor wrote that “conservatives are in charge of public higher education.”
These are just some of the latest examples of academics stating that higher education institutions are run by conservatives.Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson breaks down why these claims are wrong.Jacobson analyzes some of the latest examples of liberal bias and indoctrination on college campuses. She also breaks down campaign finance data to prove the dominance of liberal ideology among professors.“Multiple studies have come out […]
Read the rest of this story here: campusreform.org
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker