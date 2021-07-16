Guest post by Jane Timken Transparency. Accountability. Integrity. These are words the Democrat Party loves to throw around to fluff their own ego while attacking Republicans.
But now, these are words the Democrat Party is terrified of as they seek to smother any talk of the 2020 election. Instead, they’re blocking and obstructing 2020 election audits, gaslighting on election integrity efforts, and using their allies in the mainstream media to cover their tracks.
TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Arizona Senate Hearing on Maricopa County Audit Results at 10 AM PT or 1 PM ET On Tuesday, Joe Biden gave a “major” […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker