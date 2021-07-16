Blake Masters , a 34-year-old chief operating officer at investment firm Thiel Capital and native Arizonan, launched his campaign for US Senator from Arizona on Monday. Since his launch, Blake has appeared on Newsmax, the Bannon War Room, and has made several media hits.

Blake Masters is already a target of the left. Once you listen to him and hear about his ideas you will know why. Blake Masters is pro-Trump, pro-American worker, pro-family and pro-audit.

For years Blake worked running Peter Theil's venture capital fund in Silicon Valley. The fund today is worth upwards of $45 billion.