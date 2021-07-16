The state Senate audit of the Maricopa County, Arizona, 2020 presidential election results has taken, so far, months, and the first stunning numbers were released on Thursday.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

It was during a Senate hearing to listen to the auditors, from Cyber Ninjas, the company hired for the review, which revealed that, according to election records, more mail-in ballots were counted than were mailed out.

A lot more. In fact, 74,243 ballots were counted for which there is no corresponding record that they were mailed out.

Officials for the company explained the scenario to the Senate hearing.

This video, and several others from the hearing, here posted online by The Gateway Pundit.

Officials from Cyber Ninjas also said there were 3,981 people who voted who were registered to vote after an Oct. 15 deadline, there were 11,326 people who voted who were not on the rolls on Nov. 7, but were on Dec. 4, and some 18,000 voted, but were removed from the rolls after the election.

As a result, Senate President Karen Fann said the Legislature needs more information from the county to determine exactly what happened in the state, which Joe Biden won by only about 10,000 votes last November.

The fight likely will be in a courtroom, since Democrats already have gone there to demand information about the auditing company and more.

The contractor suggested that plans for people to go door-to-door in inquire about voting should be considered.

The plan would be not dissimilar from the just-announced plan from Biden to send teams door-to-door to ask Americans about their health details, specifically their COVID vaccinations.

Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan explained, “Based on the data we’re seeing, I highly recommend we do the canvassing because it’s the one way to know for sure whether the data we’re seeing are real problems.”

Other issues Logan said reviewers have found: The county provided voters with felt-tipped markers for voting, but those marks then bled through to the opposite side of the ballots. It is unclear how those marks may have affected ballot counts.

Democrats have discounted the entire process, and there already have been multiple fights already. The county first refused to provide access to voting machines, and still refuses access to the routers that were used.

The GOP members of the Senate announced the full audit of the county’s results in 2020 because the state was one of six where the results raised objections from lawmakers based on evidence of fraud.

Democrats fought vigorously to prevent any review of the count, which narrowly gave the victory to Joe Biden. In fact, multiple disputes continue in various states where a total of only about 43,000 votes across the different jurisdictions gave the presidency to Biden.

That happened as multiple situations developed raising concern about the integrity of the election. Leftist Mark Zuckerberg gave $350 million to a special interest group to hand out to officials running the election, and in at least some cases those outside groups insisted on taking control of election procedures. There were anomalous vote result reports, where suddenly, after a halt in the counting with President Trump in the lead, counting was resumed with Biden in the lead.

What’s not even at issue is that in several states officials arbitrarily changed state laws regarding voting – in their attempts to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the Constitution requires state lawmakers to set those practices.

Experts have said the audit in Maricopa County could trigger demands for audits in those other states that were battlegrounds.

While Democrats up and down the ladder of government influence have tried to close down the audit, the media has not been on the sidelines. The Associated Press has characterized the Arizona state Senate’s audit of 2020 presidential election ballots in Maricopa County as an effort prompted by the “fraud fantasies” of Republicans.

