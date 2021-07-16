AP Photo/Gregory Bull Sometime this month, Joe Biden will lift the Trump-era public health rule imposed during the pandemic that has kept refugee entries into the United States at a minimum.
But that’s about to change. A senior administration official told the Washington Free Beacon that border agents are preparing to process up to 1,200 families a day once the public health restrictions are lifted. That works out to about 375,000 families over the next 12 months — perhaps close to a million people. And that figure doesn’t include any surges in refugees at the border — something that many […]
