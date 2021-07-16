Liz Cheney/AP Photo Republican candidates who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump have enjoyed an advantage in fundraising over their rivals in the latest quarter, according to new Federal Election Commission filings that cover the period from April through June of this year.
But that doesn’t mean their victory is assured.
“Now, the 10 House Republicans who broke party lines in the chamber’s January impeachment vote are heading into the second half of 2021 flush with cash,” said the Hill . NEW: Pro-impeachment Republicans outpace GOP rivals in second-quarter fundraising https://t.co/dcF4IgtVoi pic.twitter.com/GzcAq3q3l7 — The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2021 The […]
Read the rest of this story here: headlineusa.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker