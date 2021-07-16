Texas Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett said the voter ID provisions in the For the People Act, the Democrats’ election reform bill, are a topic up for negotiation with Republicans.

“It may be one of those areas that there needs to be some area of compromise,” Doggett said after participating in a press conference with Texas Democrats who fled the state in protest of voting legislation the GOP proposed. “I have always opposed voter ID because I think it discriminates particularly against seniors. I know my late mother for many years didn’t have a valid ID, but they knew her at […]