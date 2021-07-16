AP Photo/Gregory Bull Democrats are trying to load up their $3.5 trillion budget proposal with as many bells and whistles as they can fit into it. That includes some radical immigration changes that would lead to a “path to citizenship” for millions of illegal aliens.

There are some towering obstacles in their way. But since they plan to use the reconciliation process to ram the bill through, anything is possible.

Needing all 50 Democrats in the Senate to approve the measure may be the biggest hurdle of all. Some of the more moderate Democrats might not be able to swallow some […]