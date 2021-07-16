It stinks that students are forced to be on the front lines like this. But it’s either hidden videos like this or put bodycams on teachers. The easier option would be for teachers to stop trying to indoctrinate students with a political agenda. But as long as the left and the media (but I repeat myself) keep lying about this not happening , this is what we have.

Standard viral video disclaimers. Time and location are unknown, though it appears to be Texas . Allow for the chance of missing context. Also, remember that for every incident like this caught […]