A Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Restaurant Ahead Of Earnings Figures Brooklyn police are searching for a DoorDash delivery driver who was caught on video contaminating food meant to be delivered to a police office as he stuck a note under the food that read, “Hope that dik taste good bitch!”

The video featured a screenshot from the DoorDash app telling the driver to deliver the order from Chipotle to the 61st Precinct’s station house on Coney Island Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.

The New York Post reported: “Ya kno I’m bout to violate the s–t out this order 61st precient [sic],” […]