California’s Los Angeles County announced Thursday it will reinstate indoor mask mandates amid surging COVID-19 cases.
The renewed mandate will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday and will require that all residents wear masks while indoors, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against the virus.
The order continues to allow indoor dining, although customers are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking and some other exceptions will be in place, similar to previous mask mandates.Los Angeles County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis described the new mandate as an “all-hands-on-deck moment” as the county reported 1,537 new cases on […]
