Tucker Carlson reported meaningful voter fraud in Fulton County, Georgia Wednesday night . He didn’t shy away from the difficult subject. The county missed more than 100,000 ballot tally sheets months following the 2020 election.
“So here’s what we know tonight, factually. At least 36 batches of mail-in ballots from the November election were double counted in Fulton County,” Carlson said. “That’s a total of more than 4,000 votes. Those numbers come from a group called Voter GA which along with Bob Cheeley sued to get them.” David Cross from Consultant for Voter GA demonstrated with a ballot how the […]
Read the rest of this story here: saraacarter.com
