It doesn’t cost anything to engage in dialogue with one’s political opponents. The Democrats, however, would rather spend millions of donor dollars on a partisan crusade.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) recently announced a $25 million campaign to oppose common-sense election integrity laws, proving once and for all that they have absolutely no interest in bipartisanship or compromise.

Most Americans will recoil in disgust from such a naked power grab, no matter how much the DNC spends to sugarcoat it. Democrat Party Radicals Launch a Scorched-Earth Campaign Rather than following the lead of moderates such as Senator Joe Manchin, who […]