It doesn’t cost anything to engage in dialogue with one’s political opponents. The Democrats, however, would rather spend millions of donor dollars on a partisan crusade.
The Democratic National Committee (DNC) recently announced a $25 million campaign to oppose common-sense election integrity laws, proving once and for all that they have absolutely no interest in bipartisanship or compromise.
Most Americans will recoil in disgust from such a naked power grab, no matter how much the DNC spends to sugarcoat it. Democrat Party Radicals Launch a Scorched-Earth Campaign Rather than following the lead of moderates such as Senator Joe Manchin, who […]
Read the rest of this story here: stream.org
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker