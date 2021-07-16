On Thursday, the Biden administration released a surgeon general’s report about combating “misinformation” on social media. It called for Big Tech companies to ” impose clear consequences ” for users spreading what is deemed “misinformation.” Today, White House spokessoulessginger Jen Psaki offered a clue what those consequences should be: Complete and total deplatforming. The specific “misinformation” in this instance is medical “misinformation.” You’re free to believe Joe Biden, who thinks Americans yield our rights to the government, will stop there. [Big Tech should] create robust enforcement strategies to enrich their properties to provide transparency about rules. You shouldn’t be banned […]

PSAKI: If you're banned on one social media platform, you should be banned on other social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/81eOCiRc68 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2021