U.S. futures posted gains on Friday as investors welcomed a stronger than expected retail sales report. Up 0.6 percent in June as the economy reopened.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell restated his commitment to monetary stimulus, even as the UK, Canada and New Zealand central banks are turning more hawkish.
The Fed’s reassurance is giving investors comfort.Aside from monetary policy, investors will be looking out for consumer sentiment numbers at 10am Eastern.Treasury International Capital (TIC) data, which tracks capital moving in and out of the U.S. will be released on Friday. Equities U.S. stock futures rose in premarket trading, […]
Read the rest of this story here: trishintel.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker