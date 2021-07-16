U.S. futures posted gains on Friday as investors welcomed a stronger than expected retail sales report. Up 0.6 percent in June as the economy reopened.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell restated his commitment to monetary stimulus, even as the UK, Canada and New Zealand central banks are turning more hawkish.

The Fed’s reassurance is giving investors comfort.Aside from monetary policy, investors will be looking out for consumer sentiment numbers at 10am Eastern.Treasury International Capital (TIC) data, which tracks capital moving in and out of the U.S. will be released on Friday. Equities U.S. stock futures rose in premarket trading, […]