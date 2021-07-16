Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas on Sunday. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images) Republican state senators in Arizona held a hearing Thursday to share the findings of an audit of 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County.

Following the nearly two-hour hearing full of bombshell allegations, former President Donald Trump issued a passionate statement to his supporters via email.

“Arizona Senate hearings on the Maricopa County Election Audit is devastating news to the Radical Left Democrats and the Biden Administration,” Trump wrote.He began by mentioning that more than 74,000 ballots […]