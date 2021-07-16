Tedros Ghebreyesus / IMAGE: Guardian News via YouTube The World Health Organization admitted it plans to edit several “unintended errors” found in its report about the coronavirus origins.
WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told the Washington Post the mistakes in the report were the result of “editing errors,” claiming not all of the issues affected the “data analysis process, nor the conclusions.”
The errors the WHO plans to edit include the virus sequence IDs for three of the 13 earliest patients listed in the March report, which falsely tied these cases to the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan ; and the location […]
Read the rest of this story here: headlineusa.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker