The World Health Organization admitted it plans to edit several "unintended errors" found in its report about the coronavirus origins.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told the Washington Post the mistakes in the report were the result of “editing errors,” claiming not all of the issues affected the “data analysis process, nor the conclusions.”

The errors the WHO plans to edit include the virus sequence IDs for three of the 13 earliest patients listed in the March report, which falsely tied these cases to the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan ; and the location […]