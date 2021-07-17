As noted by a recent article on campaign contributions [ HERE] , the Ten House DeceptiCons who voted to impeach President Trump are out-fundraising their grassroots challengers. Of course they are. The corrupt DC system is designed to protect their own.

The establishment GOP are not getting involved. The RNC is not financially supporting any primary opponents. However, the club does not control the voting support, ‘We The People’ do.

That leaves it up to us. We need to financially support the challengers and then turn out in massive numbers to defeat these creeps in the primary. These are the ten […]