During a portion of an interview aired on Friday’s “CBS Evening News,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said he isn’t worried that Los Angeles County requiring people to wear masks indoors regardless of whether or not they’re vaccinated will hurt trust in the vaccines and said that in some situations, “one might want to go the extra mile to get the extra degree of protection.”

CBS News Correspondent Lilia Luciano asked Fauci if he’s concerned that bringing back the mask mandate “could erode trust in the efficacy of the vaccine?”

Fauci responded, “No, not at all. There are […]