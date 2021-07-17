The GOP establishment is slapping its voters in the face again.
GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy is funding 5 out of the 10 house reps who voted to impeach Trump. @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy is funding 5 of the 10 house impeachment voters, including @HerreraBeutler who offered to be the Dem’s star witness in the senate impeachment trail. The establishment is slapping their base in the face & trying to silence us. https://t.co/TUyN8WdMc4 — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) July 17, 2021 From CNN:
TRENDING: TODAY’S DOUBLE STANDARD JUSTICE SYSTEM: Dem Rep Joyce Beatty STORMS US Capitol, Arrested and Released […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker