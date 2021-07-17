Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) called out President Joe Biden’s “very weak” handling of the protests against communism in Cuba and refugees fleeing oppression.
According to Salazar, whose parents fled Cuba, there is a “double standard” when it comes to the Biden administration’s handling of migrants after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told those considering fleeing Cuba for the United States that they will be denied entry.
“[T]here is a double standard,” Salazar argued. “But you know, the conversation right now needs to shift to what is happening that has not happened in 62 […]
