Caitlyn Jenner / IMAGE: TeamCaitlynCA via YouTube Amid a crowded field of at least 70 declared candidates , transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner ‘s commitment to unseating Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a September recall election is coming under fire following an unexpected departure from the campaign trail.

SFGate reported that Jenner had left the Golden State for the land down-under to tape the reality TV game show Celebrity Big Brother .

According to News.com.au , the trip would require three weeks total, with two of those involving a mandatory coronavirus quarantine.But the Aussie website tamped down speculation of Jenner’s […]