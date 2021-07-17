The Gateway Pundit reported on the HUGE findings presented at the Arizona Audit hearing on Thursday.
WOW! AZ Audit Finds 74,000 Ballots Returned and Counted in 2020 Election with NO RECORD of Being Sent Out! At the hearing Doug Logan of Cyber Ninjas said: “Based on the data that we’re seeing, I highly recommend that you can’t miss it because it’s the one way to know for sure whether some of the data we’re seeing if there’s, if it’s real problems, or, or whether it’s clerical errors of some sort. So for example we have 74,243 mail-in […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker