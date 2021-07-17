In 2020 , there were 2,378 abortions reported in Nebraska. This was an increase of 15 percent from the 2,068 reported the previous year (Fig. 1). Chemical abortions jumped by 34 percent from 1,259 in 2019 to 1,683 in 2020, making up 71 percent of all abortions. Nebraska’s abortion rate increased to 6.4 abortions per 1,000 women of childbearing age, according to Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI) estimates (Fig. 2). Among the 16 states that have released 2020 abortion […]

