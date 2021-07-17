Source: AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File

New employment numbers reveal which states are seeing unemployment rates bounce back fastest as Americans continue to recover from the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic as well as those that are still struggling to get residents back to work, and there’s a common denominator in those doing poorly: expanded unemployment benefits and Democrat leadership.

The number crunchers at WalletHub took newly-released data and looked at five key metrics from all 50 states plus the District of Columbia to compare unemployment rate data from June 2021 with key dates in 2019 and 2020 to complete its ranking of […]