Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) had a lot to say on Twitter in the past several hours regarding the current oppressive situation in Cuba and Black Lives Matter leaders who support the island’s totalitarian regime .

“My office stands ready to help the leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization emigrate to #Cuba ,” the GOP senator tweeted Thursday. Just in case, Rubio also retweeted the same statement nine minutes later in Spanish, to make sure everybody got the message: The tweets were a follow-up to a previous tweet, which also slammed the self-identified “Marxist” organization , pointing out what Rubio […]