On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Video Reporter Addison Smith explains the problem with Princeton’s “Can We Build Anti-Racist Technologies?” course.

The course, which aims to “build and test systems that embrace anti-racism as a core value”, complains that “soap dispensers” are problematic because they supposedly “ don’t see dark skin”, as well as facial recognition tools that fail to “misidentify black faces”.

Smith took aim at this analysis by pointing out that, “technology can’t be racist. It can’t be evil or immoral at all. Now, technology can be abused and used for other racist or immoral purposes, […]