AP Photo/ Rick Bowmer After a shooting rampage in Christchurch, New Zealand, the country went on a gun control tear. They banned the AR-15 and similar weapons, and they didn’t seem interested in stopping there.

This despite at least some elements within the country making it clear they weren’t giving up their rifles.

However, anti-gun jihadists never turn down a chance to push gun control, and that’s precisely what they did. But hey, it worked, right?It worked, right? Oh, big shock . A growing number of criminals are carrying firearms – and they are becoming increasingly ready to “pull the trigger”, […]